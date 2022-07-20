Advertisement

Nebraska congressmen vote on same-sex marriage protection

(Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost 50 Republicans joined U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday to pass a bill to protect same-sex marriage. It comes amid fears the conservative majority Supreme Curt could target same-sex marriage after ending constitutional abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade.

The bipartisan vote on the Respect for Marriage Act was 267 to 157, with 47 Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor of the bill. It’s not clear whether the bill can pass the Senate, where at least 10 Republicans would need to approve it to overcome the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold.

Here’s how Nebraska’s delegation voted on the bill. Congressman Don Bacon voted yes to pass the bill, and congressmen Adrian Smith and Mike Flood each voted no.

1st District Congressman Flood released a statement after the bill’s passing, saying in part:

“This bill was rushed to the floor, completely disregarding the normal committee process, because it’s just a political ploy. The Supreme Court has made clear that nobody’s marriage is under threat, and to insinuate otherwise isn’t just inaccurate—it’s cruel, hateful fear-mongering. The American people deserve better.”

Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb criticized Flood and Smith’s vote against the bill, saying in part:

“Once again, they voted to strip Nebraskans of their rights...Instead of representing Nebraska families, Flood and Smith represent the cruel wing of the Republican Party.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway into electrocution of Wilcox man
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Wednesday, July 20 will be Lt. Thompson's last day working for the department.
NPPD officer retires after 44 years
Gerald Gentleman in Sutherland
Gerald Gentleman, providing reliable energy for over 40 years

Latest News

Foods being put on display for the bake sale
4-H’s Static & Food Entry
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
The heat will not let up; mainly dry until weekend
Be careful if someone calls you about missing jury duty.
Don’t fall for this jury duty scam
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Tuesday the first presumed case of...
First presumed case of monkeypox reported in Lancaster County