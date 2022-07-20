Advertisement

North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule

Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council approved a change to the sanitation department’s handling of bulk garbage on Tuesday.

Within the last 18 months, the sanitation department has seen a rising number of trash items placed outside the trash bin. They would like residents to start paying for the disposal of such items.

Public Works Director Layne Groseth talked about the approval of the bill.

”Starting Oct. 1, anything outside of the normal garbage bin will have to have a sticker on it for it to be picked up by the garbage system,” Groseth said. “That sticker can be picked up at the Municipal and Light and Water for those items whether it’s a piece of furniture, appliances , anything that doesn’t normally fit in your trash bin will have to have a sticker to be picked up.”

With the approval, this gives the folks of North Platte just under three months to get themselves prepared for the changes ahead.

