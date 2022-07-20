Advertisement

North Platte Nationals fall to Hastings in the District Tournament Semi Finals

North Platte Nationals
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In their fifth game at the A7 District Tournament the North Platte Nationals Seniors took on Hastings Five Points. The winner of this game would go on to play Grand Island in the Championship.

Starting on the mound for the Nationals was Carsen Johnson, who threw three innings for the Nats. The Nationals took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning where they went up 1-0. Then, Hastings wouldn’t be outdone, as they scored a run in the top of the second. The game remained tied through the third, but in the top of the fourth Hastings began to run away with it scoring seven runs. The Nationals would try to come back in the bottom of the fifth where they would put three points on the board, but unfortunately, it wouldn’t be enough. Hastings would add five more points to the scoreboard in the top of the sixth to ice the game. Unfortunately, the Nationals fall to Hastings in the semi-finals game 13-4.

Leading the Nationals on offense were Carter Kelley (third base) and Cooper Hill (first base) who each had two hits a piece in three at-bats. Cole Wright, Tristen Beyer, Jackson Polk, and Caden Joneson all had one hit apiece against Hastings.

