NPCC Knights earn the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the Sixth Year in a row

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the Volleyball season quickly approaches the NPCC Knights get ready for what they hope will be a successful 2022 season. But, as they prepare for the 2022 season, they continued to be honored for their performance on and off the court last season.

For the sixth season in a row, the Knights have been honored with the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. For the award, the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Associated team up. The award was established in the 1992-93 season and goes to a team whose team grade point average stays on average at 3.3 or higher on a 4-point scale or 4.1 or higher on a point scale. The Knights have been honored with this award 12 times since it was established. The Knights were also one of only nine DII National Junior College Athletic Association teams that were honored last season with the USMC/AVCA award.

“I am proud of the hard work that these student-athletes put into the classroom,” says Head Coach Alexa McCall.

