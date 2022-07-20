Advertisement

NPCC Knights earn the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the Sixth Year in a row

NPCC Knights
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the Volleyball season quickly approaches the NPCC Knights get ready for what they hope will be a successful 2022 season. But, as they prepare for the 2022 season, they continued to be honored for their performance on and off the court last season.

For the sixth season in a row, the Knights have been honored with the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. For the award, the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Associated team up. The award was established in the 1992-93 season and goes to a team whose team grade point average stays on average at 3.3 or higher on a 4-point scale or 4.1 or higher on a point scale. The Knights have been honored with this award 12 times since it was established. The Knights were also one of only nine DII National Junior College Athletic Association teams that were honored last season with the USMC/AVCA award.

“I am proud of the hard work that these student-athletes put into the classroom,” says Head Coach Alexa McCall.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway into electrocution of Wilcox man
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Wednesday, July 20 will be Lt. Thompson's last day working for the department.
NPPD officer retires after 44 years
Gerald Gentleman in Sutherland
Gerald Gentleman, providing reliable energy for over 40 years

Latest News

North Platte Nationals fall to Hastings in the A7 District Tournament
North Platte Nationals fall to Hastings in the District Tournament Semi Finals
North Platte Plainsmen host the Canyon County Spuds for Game Two of the series
Plainsmen top the Spuds on a walk-off in Game Two
North Platte Plainsmen vs. Canyon County Spuds Game Two
North Platte Plainsmen vs. Canyon County Spuds Game Two Highlights
North Platte Nationals vs. Hastings Five Points Highlights
North Platte Nationals vs. Hastings Five Points District Tournament Highlights