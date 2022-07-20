Advertisement

Plainsmen top the Spuds on a walk-off in Game Two

North Platte Plainsmen
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Game One of the Three Game series the North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Canyon County Spuds during an eighth-inning comeback. The Plainsmen would move to 27-15 overall on the season and maintain their spot at the top of the Nebraskaland Division standings. The Plainsmen would also get on a two-game winning streak after their win over the Spuds in Game One.

In the first inning, the Spuds would get out to an early 1-0, on account of a sac fly by Lucan Danielewicz which scored Zachary Schwartzberg. The Plainsmen would get their turn in the bottom of the first. Kade Wood would get the leadoff walk for the Plainsmen, and then would be pushed around to third by a double from Conor Higgs. With runners on the corners, Connor Flagg would take advantage and hit a single to left scoring two Plainsmen runs. The Plainsmen would end the inning with the 2-1 lead over the Spuds.

In the top of the second, the Spuds would get the bats rolling in an effort to reclaim the lead. Things get going when Dawson Baracani draws a leadoff walk. The next batter up, Gabe Garrett, would successfully lay down a bunt and reach first. With runners on the corners, Joshua Quinn hits a bomb to center field which would score two runs for the Spuds giving them back the lead. Matthew Mandeville would follow up Quinn’s double with a double of his own, and just like that the Spuds would have a two-run lead. Plainsmen pitcher, Blake Priest, would get the Plainsmen out of the inning with two consecutive strikeouts.

In the bottom half of the frame, leading off for the Plainsmen was Sage McMinn. McMinn got a hold of one and drove it deep to right field and was aboard with a double. However, the Plainsmen wouldn’t be able to move him across and the score would remain 4-1 at the end of the second.

The Plainsmen will finish out the series with the Spuds Wednesday, July 20th at 6:35 at Bill Wood Field.

