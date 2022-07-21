Advertisement

4-H Dairy Goat Show at the Lincoln County Fair

Dairy Goat Show Competition
Dairy Goat Show Competition
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 4-H contestants put on a show for Lincoln County Fair attendees on Wednesday afternoon for the Dairy Goat Show. 4-H’ers showed off their prized goats in hopes of winning the best dairy goat in the show.

They were goats of all different shapes, colors and sizes, but one thing they all had in common was they were all well groomed. All the contestants showed pride in their animals, winning or losing. They were smiles everywhere.

Later Wednesday night there will be other animals on display and that includes rabbit, sheep, beef, swine and poultry.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton

Latest News

Kids following Jennie Williamson's lead in worship during VBS week.
Vacation Bible School week at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
Staying hot through weekend, then more storm chances
Silent Auction
Lincoln County 4-H Council gift basket silent online auction Friday through Sat
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton