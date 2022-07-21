4-H Dairy Goat Show at the Lincoln County Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 4-H contestants put on a show for Lincoln County Fair attendees on Wednesday afternoon for the Dairy Goat Show. 4-H’ers showed off their prized goats in hopes of winning the best dairy goat in the show.

They were goats of all different shapes, colors and sizes, but one thing they all had in common was they were all well groomed. All the contestants showed pride in their animals, winning or losing. They were smiles everywhere.

Later Wednesday night there will be other animals on display and that includes rabbit, sheep, beef, swine and poultry.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.