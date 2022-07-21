Advertisement

4H exhibitors showcase sheep

Lincoln County Fair
In the sheep show, judges are looking at the ewe’s ability to reproduce and the market lamb’s...
In the sheep show, judges are looking at the ewe's ability to reproduce and the market lamb's muscle.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County 4H participants are busy showcasing their various livestock and displaying their knowledge during the Lincoln County fair. On Thursday, 4Hers presented their breeding ewes and market lambs for this year’s sheep show.

“We have to do legs a lot,” said Kenlee Mattig, Lincoln County 4H. “We want them to have a shag and look like they have a good bone structure.”

Livestock is judged overall on the exhibitors’ ability to present their animals to judges. In the sheep show, judges look at the ewe’s ability to reproduction ability and the market lamb’s muscles.

