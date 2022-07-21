4H exhibitors showcase sheep

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County 4H participants are busy showcasing their various livestock and displaying their knowledge during the Lincoln County fair. On Thursday, 4Hers presented their breeding ewes and market lambs for this year’s sheep show.

“We have to do legs a lot,” said Kenlee Mattig, Lincoln County 4H. “We want them to have a shag and look like they have a good bone structure.”

Livestock is judged overall on the exhibitors’ ability to present their animals to judges. In the sheep show, judges look at the ewe’s ability to reproduction ability and the market lamb’s muscles.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.