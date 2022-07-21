Citizens, police, stop 25-year old fleeing from law

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fleeing from the pump at Kwik Stop, speeding through a residential parking lot, running a stop sign at Jeffers, smashing into an SUV, and running from the scene. As if that is not enough, there is more.

25-year-old David Nuno and two other individuals not yet identified by the North Platte Police Department are in custody. Thursday, around 4 p.m. witnesses say they saw Nuno getting gas, but fleeing the pumps before fueling after seeing a police car drive by.

“About the same time my officer saw him, he saw her and fled.”

Once Nuno fled he went around the block through a residential area, according to witnesses. He then crossed Jeffers without stopping at the stop sign, hitting an SUV. The crash rendered his vehicle undrivable, and leaving his shoes behind, he fled on foot.

The white van with 48-county-plates was left behind as Nuno ran around the block. He then circled back to Jeffers Street and attempted to pull a man from his Volkswagon Beetle. The man, visibly angry about the situation, fought back.

So did a woman from south of Wellfleet. And so did her teen children.

Rebecca Chessmore and her kids waved people down, screamed for help, and finally took off on foot after Nuno. Chessmore and her 19-year-old son tackled Nuno with the help of the man he had attempted to carjack. The citizens took Nuno down, however, as Chessmore’s son had Nuno in a headlock, waiting for an officer to arrive, Nuno bit the 19-year-old on the arm. Nuno struggled as the officer put him in cuffs.

“I was getting gas at Kwik Stop at B and Jeffers. He had gotten $30 of gas but he didn’t get it. The minute he saw the cop go by he took off. He took off down B Street, the cop chased after him, then he swung around down the street. He didn’t even stop at the stop sign. He hit the SUV, jumped out of the van, ran between these two buildings, and tried to carjack a gentleman in a black slug bug. That man got out, and I got out and so did my 19-year-old son, and we were chasing down the driver. My son got him in a headlock and the man bit him trying to escape. Then the man’s girlfriend tried to get us off her boyfriend. My son had him in a headlock while the female officer came, and he fought her getting handcuffs on. When they searched the vehicle, they found a gun.”

Sargeant Foote said as soon as his officer spotted Nuno, Nuno spotted her, and that is when he took off. He says Nuno was identified as a subject wanted on warrants. He confirms three people are in custody after the crime, including Nuno, and there are several pending charges, including assault, hit and run, fleeing, carjacking, and because a gun with the serial number filed off and drugs were found in the vehicle, he is facing those charges too.

