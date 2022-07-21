Advertisement

Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say

A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old died.
By Dave McDaniel
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) – Florida police discovered a child stabbed to death Thursday after the girl’s critically injured 12-year-old sister walked about a mile away from the home to find help.

Officers were first called to the Longwood home just after 5:30 a.m.

Longwood Police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth said they found a 4-year-old girl who had died. Her 12-year-old sister had walked to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant looking for help.

Investigators said the 4-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds and that the 12-year-old had also been stabbed.

Police found a man at the home who also had stab wounds. He was identified as the girls’ father, 39-year-old Juan Bravo-Torres, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police named Bravo-Torres as a person of interest in the case and said they believe his stab wounds were self-inflicted.

Chenoweth said there was no threat to the community.

The girls’ mother was not home then, but authorities said has been informed of what happened

Police said they have not been called to the home in the past but want to remind people that resources are available for anyone who needs help.

“There is a lot of help people can get if they’re in a domestic situation, and we encourage people to speak up,” Chenoweth said. “If you know someone you think is in a domestic situation and they’re not speaking up, speak up for them, so things don’t escalate into a critical incident.”

