Nebraska Cowboys & Cowgirls compete at the Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming
High School Rodeo
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nationals High School Finals Rodeo will be going July 17th through the 23rd in Gillette, Wyoming, and several Nebraska Cowboys and Cowgirls made the trip to represent the Good Life. Below are the results so far in the competition for Nebraska competitors.
Barrel Racing (Long Go):
39.) Taci Flinn, Arcadia, Nebraska- 17.759
50.) Camryn Kocian, Brainard, Nebraska- 17.876
108.) Anna Clark, Thedford, Nebraska- 18.359
174.) Hailey Witte, Crookston, Nebraska- 22.677
176.) Hailey O’Daniel, Arlington, Nebraska- 22.829
Bareback Riding (Long Go):
11.) Spencer DeNaeyer, Seneca, Nebraska- 71
33.) Koltdyn Heath, Minden, Nebraska- 59
39.) Tate Miller, Springview, Nebraska- 54
Boy’s Cutting (Long Go):
5.) Bo Bushhousen, St. Libory, Nebraska- 145
24.) Devin Konicek, Ord, Nebraska- 142
67.) Cooper Bass, Brewster, Nebraska- 128
77.) Trey Vance, Inavale, Nebraska- 123
Breakaway Roping (Long Go):
6.) Makayla Wray, Ord, Nebraska- 2.6
26.) Shayda Vaughn, North Platte, Nebraska- 3.26
Bull Riding (Long Go):
16.) Cooper Kursave, Arcadia, Nebraska- 69
Girl’s Cutting (Long Go):
50.) Whitney Jennings. Seneca, Nebraska- 138
65.) Brooke Forre, Newman Grove, Nebraska- 135
67.) Emma Pearson, Broken Bow, Nebraska- 134
80.) Mekenna Fisher, Hershey, Nebraska- 130
Goat Tying (Long Go):
29.) Libby Hegemann, Arlington, Nebraska- 8.39
36.) Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis, Nebraska- 8.59
64.) Emma Warren, Thedford, Nebraska- 9.42
93.) Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Nebraska- 10.67
Pole Bending (Long Go):
80.) Gracey Taylor, Valentine, Nebraska- 21.682
90.) Raina Swanson, Genoa, Nebraska- 21.987
103.) Makayla Wray, Ord, Nebraska- 22.405
178.) Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Nebraska- 31.551
Reined Cow Horse (Long Go):
28.) Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff, Nebraska- 286.5
33.) Tatum Olson, Bloomfield, Nebraska- 285
66.) Tucker Gillespie, McCook, Nebraska- 286.5
(Short Go)
3.) Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff, Nebraska- 286.5
Steer Wrestling (Long Go):
1.) Coy Johnston, Stapleton, Nebraska- 4.14
3.) Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, Nebraska- 4.2
59.) Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg, Nebraska- 9.81
93.) Dane Pokorny, Stapleton, Nebraska- 18.54
Saddle Bronc (Long Go):
20.) Leif Meidell, Harrison, Nebraska- 66
33.) Carson Jones, Neligh, Nebraska- 53
Team Roping:
24.) Brent Charlton, North Platte, Nebraska & Jate Saults, Big Springs, Nebraska- 8.62
33.) Makayla Wray, Ord, Nebraska & Brady Renner, Ericson, Nebraska- 9.61
Tie-Down Roping (Long Go):
26.) Carter Anderson, Merriman, Nebraska- 11.35
58.) Jate Saults, Big Springs, Nebraska- 15.2
