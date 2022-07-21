Advertisement

Nebraska Cowboys & Cowgirls compete at the Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming

High School Rodeo
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nationals High School Finals Rodeo will be going July 17th through the 23rd in Gillette, Wyoming, and several Nebraska Cowboys and Cowgirls made the trip to represent the Good Life. Below are the results so far in the competition for Nebraska competitors.

Barrel Racing (Long Go):

39.) Taci Flinn, Arcadia, Nebraska- 17.759

50.) Camryn Kocian, Brainard, Nebraska- 17.876

108.) Anna Clark, Thedford, Nebraska- 18.359

174.) Hailey Witte, Crookston, Nebraska- 22.677

176.) Hailey O’Daniel, Arlington, Nebraska- 22.829

Bareback Riding (Long Go):

11.) Spencer DeNaeyer, Seneca, Nebraska- 71

33.) Koltdyn Heath, Minden, Nebraska- 59

39.) Tate Miller, Springview, Nebraska- 54

Boy’s Cutting (Long Go):

5.) Bo Bushhousen, St. Libory, Nebraska- 145

24.) Devin Konicek, Ord, Nebraska- 142

67.) Cooper Bass, Brewster, Nebraska- 128

77.) Trey Vance, Inavale, Nebraska- 123

Breakaway Roping (Long Go):

6.) Makayla Wray, Ord, Nebraska- 2.6

26.) Shayda Vaughn, North Platte, Nebraska- 3.26

Bull Riding (Long Go):

16.) Cooper Kursave, Arcadia, Nebraska- 69

Girl’s Cutting (Long Go):

50.) Whitney Jennings. Seneca, Nebraska- 138

65.) Brooke Forre, Newman Grove, Nebraska- 135

67.) Emma Pearson, Broken Bow, Nebraska- 134

80.) Mekenna Fisher, Hershey, Nebraska- 130

Goat Tying (Long Go):

29.) Libby Hegemann, Arlington, Nebraska- 8.39

36.) Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis, Nebraska- 8.59

64.) Emma Warren, Thedford, Nebraska- 9.42

93.) Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Nebraska- 10.67

Pole Bending (Long Go):

80.) Gracey Taylor, Valentine, Nebraska- 21.682

90.) Raina Swanson, Genoa, Nebraska- 21.987

103.) Makayla Wray, Ord, Nebraska- 22.405

178.) Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Nebraska- 31.551

Reined Cow Horse (Long Go):

28.) Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff, Nebraska- 286.5

33.) Tatum Olson, Bloomfield, Nebraska- 285

66.) Tucker Gillespie, McCook, Nebraska- 286.5

(Short Go)

3.) Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff, Nebraska- 286.5

Steer Wrestling (Long Go):

1.) Coy Johnston, Stapleton, Nebraska- 4.14

3.) Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, Nebraska- 4.2

59.) Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg, Nebraska- 9.81

93.) Dane Pokorny, Stapleton, Nebraska- 18.54

Saddle Bronc (Long Go):

20.) Leif Meidell, Harrison, Nebraska- 66

33.) Carson Jones, Neligh, Nebraska- 53

Team Roping:

24.) Brent Charlton, North Platte, Nebraska & Jate Saults, Big Springs, Nebraska- 8.62

33.) Makayla Wray, Ord, Nebraska & Brady Renner, Ericson, Nebraska- 9.61

Tie-Down Roping (Long Go):

26.) Carter Anderson, Merriman, Nebraska- 11.35

58.) Jate Saults, Big Springs, Nebraska- 15.2

