Advertisement

North Platte’s first radio station

Throwback Thursday
North Platte's first private radio station was created in 1930.
North Platte's first private radio station was created in 1930.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first radio station in North Platte started as a way to support the United States Postal service (USPS). Radio communications allowed the planes to fly safely and notify pilots about weather conditions. As technology developed, North Platte is where they tested two-way communications.

In 1920, the USPS wanted to utilize radio communications more. They began giving farm reports, which helped the agricultural industry know how to price their crops. By 1930, the first private radio station is created and is the precursor to a station known today as KODY.

During the Great Depression, the radio helped connect residents to essentials. Many people tuned in for the swappers, a way to trade items with others.

The radio station also provided a plethora of entertainment. Live bands would travel to North Platte to perform live and increase their audiences. Talent such as the Bob Hope Show, Lone Ranger and more became part of programming.

As the radio increased its signal, more people tuned in for various reasons.

“Later on, when KGNF was purchased by WOW in Omaha, they changed their call letters to KODY,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director from Lincoln County Historical Museum. “Why KODY? Because we are home of Buffalo Bill. This was North Platte’s ability to be a part of the national scene and know quickly what was happening around the United States.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

Former Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene
Nebraska declines to prosecute former State Sen. Groene
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
Staying hot through weekend, then more storm chances
Businesses are marking down prices as low as 99 cents.
Sidewalk Sales take over downtown North Platte
In the sheep show, judges are looking at the ewe’s ability to reproduce and the market lamb’s...
4H exhibitors showcase sheep