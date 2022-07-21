Plainsmen fall to Spuds in game 3

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen fell to the Canyon County Spuds in game three of their series 12-2.

The Spuds jumped out to the lead early scoring one in the first, then capitalizing on multiple Plainsmen errors in the second to put up a six spot taking a 7-0 lead. The plainsmen wouldn’t get on the board until the fourth on an Oskar Stark home run which cut the deficit to six.

The Spuds quickly answered back in the fifth scoring four more to make it an 11-1 ball game. Both teams would add a run on late as the Spuds avoided the sweep in North Platte.

The Plainsmen are back in action on Friday for the first of three against the Sodbusters in Hastings.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.