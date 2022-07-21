Sidewalk Sales take over downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, local businesses have sales for the North Platte downtown association’s annual sidewalk sale.

“I looked forward to the sidewalk sale as a kid,” said Shelly Halouska Owner of Refined Boutique. “It’s when we went school shopping. I was brought to the stores and got to pick out my clothes.”

Local businesses participating in the sidewalk sale include Brown’s Show Company, Bow and Arrow Boutique, Flower Market, Refine Boutique and more. Businesses are marking down prices as low as 99 cents.

The money generated during the sidewalk sale supports local businesses which help build the community.

“First and foremost, it is important to continue shopping local,” said Halouska. “All the money goes back into the town. When people shop at Wal-Mart and other box stores, that money doesn’t come back to the community. Secondly, there are really good sales.”

The sidewalk sale continues through Saturday, July 23.

