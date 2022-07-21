Advertisement

Sidewalk Sales take over downtown North Platte

Downtown Association
Businesses are marking down prices as low as 99 cents.
Businesses are marking down prices as low as 99 cents.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, local businesses have sales for the North Platte downtown association’s annual sidewalk sale.

“I looked forward to the sidewalk sale as a kid,” said Shelly Halouska Owner of Refined Boutique. “It’s when we went school shopping. I was brought to the stores and got to pick out my clothes.”

Local businesses participating in the sidewalk sale include Brown’s Show Company, Bow and Arrow Boutique, Flower Market, Refine Boutique and more. Businesses are marking down prices as low as 99 cents.

The money generated during the sidewalk sale supports local businesses which help build the community.

“First and foremost, it is important to continue shopping local,” said Halouska. “All the money goes back into the town. When people shop at Wal-Mart and other box stores, that money doesn’t come back to the community. Secondly, there are really good sales.”

The sidewalk sale continues through Saturday, July 23.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

Former Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene
Nebraska declines to prosecute former State Sen. Groene
North Platte's first private radio station was created in 1930.
North Platte’s first radio station
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
Staying hot through weekend, then more storm chances
In the sheep show, judges are looking at the ewe’s ability to reproduce and the market lamb’s...
4H exhibitors showcase sheep