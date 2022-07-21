Vacation Bible School week at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School hosted its seventh annual Vacation Bible School this week.

One week every summer, VBS gives kids an outlet and a way to come closer to God. The week includes fun activities such as games, recess and science experiments. The main event on Wednesday was a big concert in the gym.

Christian recording artist Jennie Williamson got the kids excited for worship.

“I was excited about worship tonight and getting a chance to share the music and have the kids singing and dancing and having a good time. It’s nice to see it grow out of control and have over 120 kids signed up and registered this year,” Williamson said.

