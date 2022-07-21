Advertisement

Vacation Bible School week at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School

Kids following Jennie Williamson's lead in worship during VBS week.
Kids following Jennie Williamson's lead in worship during VBS week.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School hosted its seventh annual Vacation Bible School this week.

One week every summer, VBS gives kids an outlet and a way to come closer to God. The week includes fun activities such as games, recess and science experiments. The main event on Wednesday was a big concert in the gym.

Christian recording artist Jennie Williamson got the kids excited for worship.

“I was excited about worship tonight and getting a chance to share the music and have the kids singing and dancing and having a good time. It’s nice to see it grow out of control and have over 120 kids signed up and registered this year,” Williamson said.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton

Latest News

Dairy Goat Show Competition
4-H Dairy Goat Show at the Lincoln County Fair
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
Staying hot through weekend, then more storm chances
Silent Auction
Lincoln County 4-H Council gift basket silent online auction Friday through Sat
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton