Victory for the housing crisis in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The housing crisis in North Platte has been well documented but Thursday was a step in the right direction. Victory Villages on Lakeview had its red ribbon cutting on Thursday morning, followed by tours of the newly completed apartments, which gave some encouraging signs for the community of North Platte.

One of the main issues with the housing crisis is that if people can’t move to North Platte because there is no housing available, the city can’t grow to its true potential.

The North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce & Development Corporation successfully worked with Dial Properties to get this job completed, even in the midst of COVID which slowed the progress.

Brian Reilly, the president of Dial Properties, explained why this is such a big win for North Platte.

“We are drawing people to enter North Platte from outside of the state, such as South Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, and those are the nearby cities. We are proud to announce that we have residences from Texas, Florida, New Mexico, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California all here in this complex.”

Having more people to move that are from outside the community is a plus because it helps stabilize the economy and helps reinvigorate North Platte all together.

Apartments at Victory Village on Lakeview are available for lease and come in three different floor plans. The leasing office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call the leasing office at (308) 221- 6058.

