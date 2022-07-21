Advertisement

Victory for the housing crisis in North Platte

Victory Villages on Lakeview is a new apartment community
Victory Villages on Lakeview is a new apartment community.
Victory Villages on Lakeview is a new apartment community.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The housing crisis in North Platte has been well documented but Thursday was a step in the right direction. Victory Villages on Lakeview had its red ribbon cutting on Thursday morning, followed by tours of the newly completed apartments, which gave some encouraging signs for the community of North Platte.

One of the main issues with the housing crisis is that if people can’t move to North Platte because there is no housing available, the city can’t grow to its true potential.

The North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce & Development Corporation successfully worked with Dial Properties to get this job completed, even in the midst of COVID which slowed the progress.

Brian Reilly, the president of Dial Properties, explained why this is such a big win for North Platte.

“We are drawing people to enter North Platte from outside of the state, such as South Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, and those are the nearby cities. We are proud to announce that we have residences from Texas, Florida, New Mexico, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California all here in this complex.”

Having more people to move that are from outside the community is a plus because it helps stabilize the economy and helps reinvigorate North Platte all together.

Apartments at Victory Village on Lakeview are available for lease and come in three different floor plans. The leasing office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call the leasing office at (308) 221- 6058.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard
Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile in Hall County.
Mosquitoes with West Nile found in Hall County
State Senator Tom Brewer is in Ukraine learning about the humanitarian crisis there due to the...
Nebraska leader gets first-hand look at the war in Ukraine
NE SATRAD
Hot conditions to continue for western Nebraska