Young contestant turns heads at Lincoln County Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cauy Robinson, 12, has been taking care of his cattle since he was three-years-old. His grandpa showed him the ropes and he fell in love in with taking care of his animals. In preparation for the beef weigh-in Thursday morning he shared his secret to success.

“I focus on making sure they have their full feed and make sure they have water and make them feel comfortable,” Cauy said. “They gain weight better if they’re comfortable.”

Nebraska’s number one export is beef so this a big deal for the Lincoln County Fair. Contestants such as Cauy have been preparing for this competition all year round. The beef weigh-in is split into two classes, the light weight and heavy weight. They are judged on the fullness of the cattle, the appearance and, most importantly, on how much they weigh.

Later on Thursday night at the Fairgrounds there will be mutton busting and greased pig competition.

