Health officials warn of toxic algae at Nebraska lakes

(N.C. Department of Health and Human Services)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to venture out to some Nebraska lakes should take note of health precautions.

The state has issued a health alert for toxic blue-green algae.

Nebraska DHHS says that the dangerous algae was found at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.

The agency is advising the public to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.

It’s also advised to not let pets get in the water or drink from any of the lakes.

