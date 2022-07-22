Advertisement

Indiana man caught hauling drugs across Nebraska

Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jefferson, Indiana
Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jefferson, Indiana(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Indiana man is in a Kearney jail on three felony drug charges.

Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jefferson, Indiana, is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana more than one pound, and Possession of LSD with intent to Distribute.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers with the Kearney Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding on a 2021 Kia Forte on Interstate 80 about four miles east of Kearney. Rodway was contacted as the lone occupant of the vehicle. Officers observed several indicators of criminal activity and a police service dog was deployed.

Following a K9 alert, officers searched the vehicle and located approximately 10.5 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of LSD inside the vehicle. Rodway was arrested and lodged at the Buffalo County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White van with 48-county-plate driven by Nuno, and left behind as he fled officers.
Citizens, police, stop 25-year old fleeing from law
A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Former Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene
Nebraska AG declines to prosecute former State Sen. Groene
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut

Latest News

21-year-old Dylan Landa who is also known as Dylan Shaw
North Platte Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
NSP investigating South Sioux City PD officer-involved shooting
Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Robert “Rob” Dover of Norfolk to fill the...
Rob Dover appointed as state senator to fill Flood’s seat