Indiana man caught hauling drugs across Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Indiana man is in a Kearney jail on three felony drug charges.

Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jefferson, Indiana, is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana more than one pound, and Possession of LSD with intent to Distribute.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers with the Kearney Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding on a 2021 Kia Forte on Interstate 80 about four miles east of Kearney. Rodway was contacted as the lone occupant of the vehicle. Officers observed several indicators of criminal activity and a police service dog was deployed.

Following a K9 alert, officers searched the vehicle and located approximately 10.5 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of LSD inside the vehicle. Rodway was arrested and lodged at the Buffalo County Jail.

