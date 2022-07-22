Advertisement

Nebraska Cowboys and Cowgirls get set for their second rides at the National High School Finals Rodeo

High School Rodeo
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cowboys and Cowgirls from around the nation get set for their second rides at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. And, after representing well in their first rides Nebraska Cowboys and Cowgirls look to do the same thing in their second rides. Below result so far from the second goes at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Barrel Racing (Second Go):

8.) Anna Clark (Thedford, Nebraska)- 17.457 seconds

54.) Hailey O’Daniel (Arlington, Nebraska)- 22.778 seconds

55.) Hailey Witte (Crookston, Nebraska)- 22.922 seconds

Bareback Riding (Second Go):

8.) Koltdyn Heath (Minden, Nebraska)- 62

Breakaway Roping (Second Go):

8.) Reagan McIntyre (Grand Island, Nebraska)- 3.13 seconds

Girl’s Cutting (Second Go):

2.) Brooke Forre (Newman Grove, Nebraska)- 145

11.) Mekenna Fisher (Hershey, Nebraska)- 140

Goat Tying (Second Go):

10.) Reagan McIntyre (Grand Island, Nebraska)- 8.56 seconds

17.) Ashlyn Henderson (Hyannis, Nebraska)- 9.55 seconds

Pole Bending (Second Go):

22.) Makayla Wray (Ord, Nebraska)- 21.069 seconds

Reined Cow Horse (Second Go):

12.) Tucker Gillespie (McCook, Nebraska)- 287

14.) Tate Talkington (Scottsbluff, Nebraska)- 286.5

Steer Wrestling (Second Go):

31.) Dane Pokorny (Stapleton, Nebraska)- 14.78 seconds

Team Roping (Second Go):

31.) Brent Charlton (North Platte, Nebraska) & Jate Saults (Big Springs, Nebraska)- 8.62 seconds

39.) Makayla Wray (Ord, Nebraska) & Brady Renner (Ericson, Nebraska)- 9.61 seconds

Tie-Down Roping (Second Go):

20.) Sid Miller (Merna, Nebraska)- 13.14 seconds

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton
A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule

Latest News

National High School Finals Rodeo Go Two Results
National High School Finals Rodeo Results Go Two Update
Nebraska Cowboys & Cowgirls compete at the National Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming
Nebraska Cowboys & Cowgirls compete at the Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming
The Plainsmen fall to the Spuds 12-2
Spuds at Plainsmen
Nebraska Cowboys & Cowgirls compete at the National Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming
Nebraska Cowboys & Cowgirls compete at the National High School finals Rodeo