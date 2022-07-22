Nebraska Cowboys and Cowgirls get set for their second rides at the National High School Finals Rodeo
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cowboys and Cowgirls from around the nation get set for their second rides at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. And, after representing well in their first rides Nebraska Cowboys and Cowgirls look to do the same thing in their second rides. Below result so far from the second goes at the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Barrel Racing (Second Go):
8.) Anna Clark (Thedford, Nebraska)- 17.457 seconds
54.) Hailey O’Daniel (Arlington, Nebraska)- 22.778 seconds
55.) Hailey Witte (Crookston, Nebraska)- 22.922 seconds
Bareback Riding (Second Go):
8.) Koltdyn Heath (Minden, Nebraska)- 62
Breakaway Roping (Second Go):
8.) Reagan McIntyre (Grand Island, Nebraska)- 3.13 seconds
Girl’s Cutting (Second Go):
2.) Brooke Forre (Newman Grove, Nebraska)- 145
11.) Mekenna Fisher (Hershey, Nebraska)- 140
Goat Tying (Second Go):
10.) Reagan McIntyre (Grand Island, Nebraska)- 8.56 seconds
17.) Ashlyn Henderson (Hyannis, Nebraska)- 9.55 seconds
Pole Bending (Second Go):
22.) Makayla Wray (Ord, Nebraska)- 21.069 seconds
Reined Cow Horse (Second Go):
12.) Tucker Gillespie (McCook, Nebraska)- 287
14.) Tate Talkington (Scottsbluff, Nebraska)- 286.5
Steer Wrestling (Second Go):
31.) Dane Pokorny (Stapleton, Nebraska)- 14.78 seconds
Team Roping (Second Go):
31.) Brent Charlton (North Platte, Nebraska) & Jate Saults (Big Springs, Nebraska)- 8.62 seconds
39.) Makayla Wray (Ord, Nebraska) & Brady Renner (Ericson, Nebraska)- 9.61 seconds
Tie-Down Roping (Second Go):
20.) Sid Miller (Merna, Nebraska)- 13.14 seconds
