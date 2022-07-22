Nebraska Cowboys and Cowgirls get set for their second rides at the National High School Finals Rodeo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cowboys and Cowgirls from around the nation get set for their second rides at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. And, after representing well in their first rides Nebraska Cowboys and Cowgirls look to do the same thing in their second rides. Below result so far from the second goes at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Barrel Racing (Second Go):

8.) Anna Clark (Thedford, Nebraska)- 17.457 seconds

54.) Hailey O’Daniel (Arlington, Nebraska)- 22.778 seconds

55.) Hailey Witte (Crookston, Nebraska)- 22.922 seconds

Bareback Riding (Second Go):

8.) Koltdyn Heath (Minden, Nebraska)- 62

Breakaway Roping (Second Go):

8.) Reagan McIntyre (Grand Island, Nebraska)- 3.13 seconds

Girl’s Cutting (Second Go):

2.) Brooke Forre (Newman Grove, Nebraska)- 145

11.) Mekenna Fisher (Hershey, Nebraska)- 140

Goat Tying (Second Go):

10.) Reagan McIntyre (Grand Island, Nebraska)- 8.56 seconds

17.) Ashlyn Henderson (Hyannis, Nebraska)- 9.55 seconds

Pole Bending (Second Go):

22.) Makayla Wray (Ord, Nebraska)- 21.069 seconds

Reined Cow Horse (Second Go):

12.) Tucker Gillespie (McCook, Nebraska)- 287

14.) Tate Talkington (Scottsbluff, Nebraska)- 286.5

Steer Wrestling (Second Go):

31.) Dane Pokorny (Stapleton, Nebraska)- 14.78 seconds

Team Roping (Second Go):

31.) Brent Charlton (North Platte, Nebraska) & Jate Saults (Big Springs, Nebraska)- 8.62 seconds

39.) Makayla Wray (Ord, Nebraska) & Brady Renner (Ericson, Nebraska)- 9.61 seconds

Tie-Down Roping (Second Go):

20.) Sid Miller (Merna, Nebraska)- 13.14 seconds

