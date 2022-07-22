Advertisement

Nebraska leaders honor Chief Standing Bear with building dedication

The Nebraska State Office Building was renamed the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts joined state leaders and Ponca Tribe members to honor Chief Standing Bear through the dedication of the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building Thursday. Chief Standing Bear’s 1879 lawsuit against the federal government (Standing Bear v. Crook) led to a landmark decision reaffirming the basic human dignity of Native Americans and entitling them to equal protection of the law.

“Chief Standing Bear’s dedication to his family, his tribe, and the principle of equal human dignity changed history,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Every American should learn the story of his courage and perseverance in seeking justice. The Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building is one significant way the State can honor this incredible Nebraskan.”

This year, State Senator Tom Brewer sponsored a legislative resolution at the request of Governor Ricketts to rename the State office building located at 521 South 14th Street in Lincoln as the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building. At the dedication, State leaders also unveiled a Chief Standing Bear bust created by artist Benjamin Victor and a mural painted by artist Sarah Harris.

Benjamin Victor is a sculptor from Boise, Idaho who previously created the Standing Bear statue on display in the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. This made him the youngest person ever to have a sculpture in the National Statuary Hall. Sarah Harris, also from Boise, collaborated on the initial design of the mural with Victor. The mural is located on the first floor of the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building and depicts the Ponca Tribe’s journey on the Trail of Tears as well as Chief Standing Bear’s trial.

Multiple members of the Ponca Tribe, including Stacy Laravie, a descendant of Chief Standing Bear, attended the dedication ceremony.

The Nebraska Department of Administrative Services’ (DAS) State Building Division is in charge of the management and maintenance of state-owned facilities. It led the efforts to update the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building.

“Administrative Services is honored to be a part of honoring the legacy of Chief Standing Bear,” said DAS Director Jason Jackson. “Our public buildings should reflect our history and the nobility of Nebraskan values. Standing Bear is the perfect embodiment of the virtues that those in public service should strive to attain.”

Last year, Governor Ricketts dedicated the First Nebraska Administrative Building in honor of the First Nebraska Infantry Regiment that fought for the Union in the Civil War. That building dedication was also part of Senator Brewer’s legislative resolution.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton
A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule

Latest News

NPPD and citizens apprehend 25-year-old after he flees from arrest
Citizens and police apprehend man on foot
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
Staying hot through weekend, then more storm chances
White van with 48-county-plate driven by Nuno, and left behind as he fled officers.
Citizens, police, stop 25-year old fleeing from law
Former Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene
Nebraska AG declines to prosecute former State Sen. Groene