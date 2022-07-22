Advertisement

North Platte Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the northwest part of North Platte as authorities search for an armed and dangerous suspect.

North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves said an officer responded to a report of a theft at Flying J Travel Center Friday morning. The officer identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dylan Landa who is also known as Dylan Shaw. Dylan also has five active arrest warrants in Lincoln County.

A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle being driving by Dylan but he fled when the deputy initiated a traffic stop. Reeves said Dylan abandoned the vehicle he was originally driving and stole another vehicle. That vehicle was located near 16th and Hayes.

There is a large law enforcement presence at 16th & Hayes involving members of multiple departments. Reeves said Dylan is believed to be armed with a handgun.

“We ask that everyone stay away from the area and call 911 immediately if Dylan is seen in their neighborhood,” Reeves said.

Dylan is 5′10, 160 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a yellow t-shirt under the red sweatshirt.

21-year-old Dylan Landa who is also known as Dylan Shaw
21-year-old Dylan Landa who is also known as Dylan Shaw(North Platte Police)

