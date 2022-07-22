Advertisement

NSP investigating South Sioux City PD officer-involved shooting

Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.(KTIV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the South Sioux City Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. Thursday. According to NSP, officers were responding to a call of a possible overdose at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. 12th street in South Sioux City. Paramedics had already responded to the call, but they were forced to evacuate the location after a subject brandished a firearm.

According to the preliminary investigation, when officers arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with the subject, the subject fired the weapon at officers in the hallway of the apartment building. An officer returned fire, striking the subject.

The suspect, identified as Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with non-life-threatening injuries. Germek was lodged in Dakota County Jail following treatment at the hospital. Charges are pending. He has since been returned to the hospital for a medical condition unrelated to this incident.

The South Sioux City Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the incident. That investigation is ongoing. No officers were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White van with 48-county-plate driven by Nuno, and left behind as he fled officers.
Citizens, police, stop 25-year old fleeing from law
A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Former Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene
Nebraska AG declines to prosecute former State Sen. Groene
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut

Latest News

Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Robert “Rob” Dover of Norfolk to fill the...
Rob Dover appointed as state senator to fill Flood’s seat
NBC NEBRASKA SPC DAY 1
Triple digit temperature days are numbered
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
Staying hot through weekend, then more storm chances
State officials and Ponca leaders dedicated the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration...
Nebraska leaders honor Chief Standing Bear with building dedication