Pursuit for 21-year-old ends early, law enforcement say ‘he’s not violent’

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - He did break the law. And he has done it before. But Chief Deputy Rollie Kramer of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Dylan Landa has no history of violence. “He’s a decent person, but he has troubles.”

Chief Deputy Kramer says the search for the young man who was caught stealing a hoodie at Flying J’s Friday morning before 7:00 a.m. is “not a threat.” And the active search for him ended at 9 a.m.

“He stole a hoody and a car. He has not threatened anyone.”

After stealing a red camouflage hoodie, dispatch advised officers and deputies to keep an eye out for Landa. Not long after, a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department spotted the young man who subsequently fled on foot. Not long after, Landa stole a car which he soon abandoned and fled again.

Chief Deputy Kramer says the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, North Platte Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol worked together on locating Landa.

“He didn’t want to get caught by law enforcement. He has no history of violence toward others. He will be caught, and hopefully we can get him some help.”

According to Chief Deputy Kramer, Landa has a history of drug use and being in jail. He knows the public was scared by the announcement of the search for him and the large presence of law enforcement Friday morning, but the Chief Deputy says everyone who flees from arrest is assumed to be potentially armed. Chief Deputy Kramer says to be safe from all potential crimes,, people should always lock up their cars and their valuables.

“I don’t think he is a threat unless he is stealing your car, so lock your cars,” Chief Deputy Rollie Kramer, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. “If you see him, call 9-1-1.”

Law enforcement has been getting tips, but Landa is currently not in custody.

