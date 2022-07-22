Stapleton Track and Field Athlete qualifies for USA Track & Field Junior Olympics

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sandhills Valley Track and Field Athlete, Tad Dimmitt, is headed to the Golden Coast of California to represent the State of Nebraska at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics. Dimmitt will not just compete in one event, or even just two events, but he will compete in three events during the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics. The events that Dimmitt will compete in are shot put, Discus, and Hammer Throw.

After coming off an incredible high school track and field season, where he won the state championship for shot put, he also had a great summer track and field season as well. He competed at several meets this summer, then at the state meet this summer where he qualified for the regional meet in Lakeville, Minnesota. At the regional meet in Minnesota, he then qualified to make the trip to Sacramento, California for the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics.

Tad heads into the Junior Olympics with his personal record for shot put set at 56′10.5 inches. The other thing he’ll be taking with him into the competition is lots of confidence and lofty goals.

“Every time I step in that ring the goal is to win. No matter how many people are above me, my goal is always to win, and if I can’t win just get a little closer to my PR,” says Dimmitt.

The USA Track and Field Junior Olympics will take place July 25th- 31st in Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.