Advertisement

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it’s believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden’s condition that Biden’s earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become “less troublesome.” O’Connor’s earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

Biden’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain entirely normal,” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all,” the doctor wrote.

O’Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.”

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then. Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse but insisted, “I feel much better than I sound.”

In his previous update on Biden’s health, O’Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday evening, but it returned to normal after taking Tylenol.

The White House said President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” (Source: CNN/POOL/WDIV/TWITTER/@POTUS/WDIV)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Dylan Landa who is also known as Dylan Shaw
North Platte Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
21-year-old Dylan Landa who is also known as Dylan Shaw
21-year-old hoodie and car thief found just before midnight, Friday
White van with 48-county-plate driven by Nuno, and left behind as he fled officers.
Citizens, police, stop 25-year old fleeing from law
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard

Latest News

Minds polluted? New film making rounds in Nebraska is filled with falsehoods, education experts say
WHO labels monkeypox as a "public health emergency of international concern," said...
WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency
A wildfire spreading dangerously fast in California has forced evacuations and road closures....
Oak Fire forces residents to evacuate
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’
The North Platte Community Playhouse presents a summer camp for kids. Performances Saturday at...
Children's Theatre Summer Camp performance