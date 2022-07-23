Advertisement

Fugitive arrested ordering late night snack

Landa in custody, facing several charges
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It seems it was the need to order food around 11:25 p.m., Friday that brought a young man out of hiding.

21-year-old Dylan Landa was arrested in front of a local North Platte restaurant late Friday after eluding law enforcement for over sixteen hours.

21-year-old Dylan Landa arrested late Friday.
Landa is accused of shoplifting a red camouflage hooding from the I-80 Flying J truckstop around 7:00 a.m., Friday. The young man is no stranger to the law, known for drug use and frequent stays at the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to law enforcement. Landa was spotted shortly after the theft but ran from a Lincoln County deputy. He made his troubles worse by stealing a car and running again. At 9:00 a.m. the search for Landa was called off. Law enforcement considered the possibility of him being “armed and dangerous,” but later stated he has never exhibited violence. They added that every person who acts erratically is considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Landa ordered food, placing the order at 11:25 p.m., Friday. Once the restaurant crew realized who came for food, they told him his order was messed up and they contacted law enforcement. The location is known but is not being released. Landa was not alone. He was driving a white car with a passenger who was also taken into custody.

Landa is in custody at the Lincoln County Detention Center. His records show him being booked on July 23, 2022. He is facing charges of resisting officer, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, two counts of contempt of court, forgery (first degree), burglary, del/dsp/dst/man//pos except haz drug.

