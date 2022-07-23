Advertisement

Police sergeant seen on bodycam grabbing another officer is charged

Footage contains bleeped profanity and may be disturbing to viewers. (WSVN, SUNRISE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida police officer faces charges including battery of a fellow law enforcement officer, with footage of the incident captured on body camera video.

WARNING: Video contains bleeped profanity and may be disturbing to viewers.

Officials said Thursday that Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had bonded out of jail after turning himself in.

Bodycam video showed the senior officer first yelling at a cuffed suspect then grabbing a female officer.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Pullease pulls up as Sunrise officers are attempting to arrest a man they say attacked people outside a convenience store.

Pullease walks up to Jean Similien, the handcuffed suspect, with pepper spray in hand. Officers get Similien into the backseat of a patrol car immediately before this exchange:

Pullease: “Watch out, (expletive). Hey, hey, look at me, look at me! Look at me! You wanna (expletive) play (expletive) games? You play with the wrong (expletive)!”

Similien: “Do what you gotta do, man. You gonna mace me? Mace me.”

Pullease: “Look at me, (expletive). You wanna play (expletive) games? You wanna get disrespectful with my (expletive) officers? I will remove your (expletive) soul from your (expletive) body!”

An officer who had been with the department less than three years races up to the sergeant and pulls him back by his belt.

Pullease turns on the officer, pushing her up against a patrol car.

“(Expletive), don’t ever (expletive) touch me again,” he says to her.

The video shows Pullease’s hand at her neck before moving to her shoulder.

The footage ends with the sergeant telling the officers on scene to shut off their body cameras.

In addition to the felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, Pullease faces charges of tampering with evidence and misdemeanor assault.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

