Summer Soiree to help benefit local nonprofit helping veterans

Sacred Oath doing great things for veterans in North Platte
Sacred Oath doing great things for veterans in North Platte(News 2)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday at 6:30 p.m. the Sacred Oath 501 C3 is hosting a “Summer Soiree.” It’s a fun family dance being held at the Salvation Army in North Platte at 1020 N. Adams Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with snacks, a DJ, photo booth, silent auction, and of course: dancing. Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets are $2 more at the door.

Sacred Oath is a nonprofit in North Platte that hosts a monthly pot luck dinner for veterans, as well as sends care packages to military personnel serving our nation. They offer assistance to veterans in a variety of ways. The organizers are Marine veterans themselves, who say they have decided to take action to help their brothers and sisters in arms.

To learn more about the nonprofit and what they do, come to the dance or go to their Facebook Page at Sacred Oath.

