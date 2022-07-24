Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) - A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.

The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in eastern Iowa.

They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula.

Sarah Schmidt’s brother said the couple’s 9-year-old son is safe.

Investigators have provided no motive, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska.

Sherwin’s body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.