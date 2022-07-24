Advertisement

Oops! Mistake leaves road with crooked lane markings

The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for drivers after its lanes were incorrectly drawn.(Source: KSBW via CNN)
By KSBW Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KSBW) - One California city may have the crookedest road in the world – at least for now – after a contractor painted a little too far outside the lines.

The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister is causing confusion for drivers after the lanes were incorrectly drawn.

The city redesigned the road to add a bike lane and central circles. The goal was to add those obstructions to slow traffic and prevent people from using the street as a drag racing strip.

The lanes were supposed to be slightly curved but ended up more like zig-zags.

A massive do-over is on the way, starting Monday, to replace the odd squiggles with new lane markings done to code. There will be no added cost to taxpayers.

