Welcoming home a world champion

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With times of 4.14, 4.86, and 4.79 Stapleton athlete and steer wrestler Coy Johnston is the NHSRA 2022 World Steer Wrestling Champion.

It was a great showing for steer wrestling from Nebraska athletes. Johnston is joined by Nebraska’s Taydon Gorsuch of Gering, Wyatt Reichenbert of Harrisburg, Beau Wiebelhause of Springview, and Dane Pokorny of Stapleton as the state’s best steer wrestlers. Johnston, however, just also happens to be the best overall.

Johnston is now the best bulldogger in the sport of high school rodeo, using strength and technique to wrestle a steer to the ground after his contests in Gillette, Wyoming for the National High School Rodeo Association.

A drive-by welcome home is being organized in Stapleton for Johnston’s return. Line up and wave and honk outside of Stapleton, and congratulate this very talented young man. He is expected to return around 5-6 pm, Sunday. News 2 will update this information once a better estimated time of arrival is established.

All results for the National High School Rodeo Association championship can be found at www.nhsra.com

Coy Johnston of Stapleton (News 2)

