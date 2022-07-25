Advertisement

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Man comes face to face with black bear

Caught on camera: a man had a close encounter with a black bear in Jupiter, Florida. (SOURCE: WPBF)
By Steve King
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUPITER, Fla. (WPBF) – A Florida man had a close encounter with a black bear and he caught the animal on video.

Doug Covin said he came face to face with the bear in Jupiter after hearing a small noise, followed by the breaking of a branch on a nearby tree.

“Look up and there’s a 150 pound black bear, maybe 10 feet from me, staring at me,” Covin said. “I didn’t know what it was at first. I was looking right at him and I was thinking, ‘What am I looking at? That’s a bear staring right at me.’”

Covin was able to capture footage of the black bear after he backed away and called 911.

He said the bear was in the tree for about half an hour before it ran a block away and camped out in another tree.

“To have it here in Jupiter, it’s still hard to wrap my mind around the fact,” Covin said. “I mean, we see squirrels and an occasional oppossum or raccoon in the backyard, but it’s pretty unbelievable to have one [a bear].”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said bear sightings are rare in this part of south Florida, but they do happen from time to time.

The animals are also more active this time of year, and juvenile bears like the one encountered by Covin tend to wander off into unexpected areas.

The FWC said they set a trap and are trying to locate the black bear.

“Every time I hear a noise I’m going to be like, ‘Is it another bear?,’” Covin said. “So, it will take a little while to get over this one. Not that I was scared of him, but it’s just definitely a shocker.”

The FWC said if you come across a bear, make sure to give it space, don’t approach it and definitely don’t feed it.

