Divided temperatures Monday; Active pattern continues through midweek

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and mainly sunny weekend, an active pattern is set to invade the viewing area this week with divided temperatures in the headlines Monday.

The reason why that the temperatures will be divided Monday is because of Greater Nebraska being on the cool side of the area of low pressure to our southwest and with an area of high pressure to our northeast, this will keep Greater Nebraska cool and cloudy Monday with highs sitting mainly in the 70s with some chances of showers and an isolated thunderstorm. For the Panhandle, the conditions will be dramatically different with values in the upper 80s to mid 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with isolated thunderstorms possible as the Panhandle will be in the warm and slightly drier warm sector. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies.

A clash of air masses for the viewing area Monday
A clash of air masses for the viewing area Monday(Andre Brooks)

Tuesday into Thursday, a series of low pressures will be moving from west to east and this will continue our active pattern through Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day with highs remaining in the low to upper 80s with rainfall amounts being from .10 to .50 inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts. During the weekend, the active pattern comes to an end and dry conditions up and warm temperatures back into the mid to upper 90s.

Active pattern continues through Thursday
Active pattern continues through Thursday(Andre Brooks)

