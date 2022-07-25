Husker Volleyball announces Fan Day on Aug. 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball program will hold a Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Husker players and coaches will sign autographs for two hours from 10 a.m. until Noon.

Later that night, the Huskers will play their annual Red-White Scrimmage at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center. For Fan Day, autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building.

One item per person may be signed. Posters for the 2022 season will be available at the autograph table. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players.

The clear-bag policy will not be in effect, but all bags will be checked at the entrance. Fans will use only the North doors to enter the building. The North doors will open right at 10 a.m. Parking will be available in Lots 58 and 60.

One concession stand will be open for fans to purchase drinks or candy, and the Huskers Store on the concourse will be open as well.

