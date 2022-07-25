Advertisement

Huskers set for Big Ten Football Media Day, Fan Day on Tuesday

Big Ten Football Media Days is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.(bigten.org)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday marks the unofficial kickoff to the 2022 Nebraska football season. Head Coach Scott Frost, Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome and Travis Vokolek will take part in the morning session of Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis before returning to Lincoln to participate in Fan Day from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Nebraska will hold its first fall practice on Wednesday as the Huskers gear up for their season opener with Northwestern at the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

The Big Ten Network will have live coverage of Big Ten Media Days beginning at 9 a.m. (Central) on Tuesday. Frost will be the first Head Coach to meet the media, as his press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. (Central) on BTN. 

After fans hear from players in the morning, they can meet the members of the 2022 Nebraska football team at Fan Day, which starts at 6 p.m. Fans can review Nebraska Football Fan Day Information and view a Fan Day map to plan their evening with the Huskers. Nebraska’s 2022 media guide will be available for purchase at the Huskers Shop beginning on Tuesday and team posters will also be available for free at Fan Day. 

