Multi agency cooperation on downed aircraft in McPherson County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - UPDATE: A single-engine RV9A crashed near Tryon, around 8:40 am, Monday with two people on board, according to Crystal Essiaw, Media Relations with the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is in charge of the investigation into the crash.

As of 3:47 pm, Monday, the names of the occupants are not being released, nor their condition. The plane was flying from Greeley, Colorado to Cherokee, Iowa. Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

*****

The Federal Aviation Administration along with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department, and the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a plane crash in a remote area north of Tryon about 20 miles. News 2 is in contact with all three agencies and awaiting news that may be shared.

This is a developing story.

