Advertisement

The town of Stapleton, welcoming home a champion

Coy Johnston
News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Johnston family is no stranger to the sport of rodeo, and now the Johnston name is known across the nation. His name is Coy Johnston, and he is the best in the sport of steer wrestling. Johnston is the 2022 National High School Rodeo Association World Champion Steer Wrestler after winning contests in Gillette, Wyoming over the past week.

The town of Stapleton turned out Sunday around 6 p.m. to welcome Johnston home. Halfway from Thedford to Stapleton the local emergency vehicles met the Johnston family on their way home from Wyoming. Then they escorted the family and horses into Stapleton, where the town folk, family, and friends were waiting with pom poms, cowboy hats, bandanas, posters, and a lot of cheering.

Johnston winning the title is a big deal for Stapleton, and it is a big deal for Nebraska.

“That’s probably the best I’ve ever Bulldogged. It was fun. I was just having fun,” said Johnston after traveling through Stapleton and arriving home.

Jason and Jenny Johnston say Coy practices steer wrestling three times a week. He practices other events on other days. Jenny Johnston said she got very emotional when she saw all the support for her son. “It was pretty special seeing everyone supporting Coy,” she said. Winning on the rodeo scene is extra special for the Johnston familly. Coy’s grandpa Jim Johnston won the national title for bull riding sixty years ago in Valentine.

Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion
Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion(Melanie Standiford)
Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion. Pictured with his family.
Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion. Pictured with his family.(Melanie Standiford)
Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion. Pictured with his family.
Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion. Pictured with his family.(Melanie Standiford)

When asked what comes next after winning at the state and national levels he said, “just keep rodeoing.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Dylan Landa who is also known as Dylan Shaw
North Platte Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
21-year-old Dylan Landa arrested late Friday.
Fugitive arrested ordering late night snack
Coy Johnston of Stapleton
Welcoming home a world champion
21-year-old Dylan Landa who is also known as Dylan Shaw
21-year-old hoodie and car thief found just before midnight, Friday
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding

Latest News

The town of Stapleton, welcoming home a champion.
Stapleton welcomes home Coy Johnson, 2022 NHSRA World Champion Steer Wrestler
KNOP Weather Outlook
Out of the heat and into the rain
Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
Coy Johnston of Stapleton
Welcoming home a world champion