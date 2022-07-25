The town of Stapleton, welcoming home a champion.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Johnston family is no stranger to the sport of rodeo, and now the Johnston name is known across the nation. His name is Coy Johnston, and he is the best in the sport of steer wrestling. Johnston is the 2022 National High School Rodeo Association World Champion Steer Wrestler after winning contests in Gillette, Wyoming over the past week.

The town of Stapleton turned out Sunday around 6 p.m. to welcome Johnston home. Halfway from Thedford to Stapleton the local emergency vehicles met the Johnston family on their way home from Wyoming. Then they escorted the family and horses into Stapleton, where the town folk, family, and friends were waiting with pom poms, cowboy hats, bandanas, posters, and a lot of cheering.

“I want to thank everyone along the way...this community...there’s nothing like this community we are all just like family.”

Johnston winning the title is a big deal for Stapleton, and it is a big deal for Nebraska.

“That’s probably the best I’ve ever Bulldogged. It was fun. I was just having fun,” said Johnston after traveling through Stapleton and arriving home.

“It feels good, really darn good.”

Jason and Jenny Johnston say Coy practices steer wrestling three times a week. He practices other events on other days. Jenny Johnston said she got very emotional when she saw all the support for her son. “It was pretty special seeing everyone supporting Coy,” she said. Winning on the rodeo scene is extra special for the Johnston familly. Coy’s grandpa Jim Johnston won the national title for bull riding sixty years ago in Valentine.

Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion (Melanie Standiford)

Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion. Pictured with his family. (Melanie Standiford)

Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion. Pictured with his family. (Melanie Standiford)

When asked what comes next after winning at the state and national levels he said, “just keep rodeoing.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.