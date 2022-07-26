Advertisement

4-time Olympian survives plane crash with family and their puppy: ‘It is a miracle’

A four-time Olympian survived a plane crash in Michigan along with family members and their puppy. (Source: WXYZ)
By Kimberly Craig
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A four-time Olympian survived a plane crash with her family in Michigan over the weekend.

From the wreckage, it’s hard to believe anyone survived when the single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashed just after takeoff.

Olympian Chirine Njeim, her husband Ronny Kamal and their 17-year-old niece Siena Kamal were on the plane.

Siena Kamal’s mother said the 17-year-old is in good spirits, but her left hand is covered in burns, with her forearm also burned.

“It is a miracle that all three people survived,” Ray Township Fire Department Chief Mark Hoskin said.

Officials say the couple’s puppy, Charlie, initially couldn’t be found in the wreckage. However, the following day a newspaper delivery driver, Penny Faulk, spotted the dog, who was later reunited with the family.

“I thought I saw a deer walk in front of me. I slowed down and I looked, and it was a puppy. I opened my door and called the dog over,” Faulk said.

Currently, the only person hospitalized from the crash is Ronny Kamal. The 44-year-old from Chicago underwent surgery. Officials say his piloting skills may have been what saved their lives.

“He [Ronny Kamal] had some piloting skills because the plane could have easily nosedived, and it could have been a totally different story,” Hoskin said.

Njeim has represented Lebanon in the Olympic sports of long-distance running and Alpine skiing.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in McPherson County plane crash.
Two die in McPherson County plane crash north of Tryon
Coy Johnston of Stapleton
Welcoming home a world champion
Coy Johnston, 2022 NHSRA Steer Wrestling Champion
The town of Stapleton, welcoming home a champion
LSO [File Photo]
Boater’s body found in Branched Oak Lake
Ben Case and his daughter, Payton, at her graduation.
Daughter of Branched Oak murder victim reflects on memories

Latest News

A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists
To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Trial begins in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
A Texas wind turbine caught fire after a lightning strike.
VIRAL VIDEO: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike