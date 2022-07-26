Junior golfers take over the golf course

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Junior Ambassador Golf Classic began at Lake Maloney early Monday morning. The classic consisted of participants from ages 7-18 years of age. Golfers from all over Nebraska came out to participate in one of the most prominent junior golf tournaments in Nebraska.

This Classic consisted of players of all levels, and even had a clinic for golfers that were just beginning. Most of the kids there got involved in the sport at a young age with some type of inspiration.

Peyton Mustin talked about his inspiration and how he got involved in the sport. He said,” My brother inspired me to play golf, he made it to states, and he always out drives everybody.”

Junior golfers are randomly grouped into scramble teams that compete in a Sudden Death scramble playoff for trophies. All participants will receive a special signature event memento. Big Trophies will be awarded to the top performers in all flights and divisions for the two-day tournament, as well as awards for the lowest team scores for kids who sign up for the team component.

Day two begins on Tuesday at the River’s Edge Golf Club. The trophy presentations will be held at the end of play on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.