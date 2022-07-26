Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms Tuesday; Wash, rinse and repeat Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cooler than average to average and mainly cloudy day Monday, the stage is setting up for some thunderstorm activity Tuesday with warm conditions too.

As a slow moving cold front traverses to the south, the conditions will evolve for some scattered thunderstorm activity and some of which could be on the strong side ahead of the cold front. A marginal risk of severe weather is for places along and south of Highway 2 with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall in any thunderstorms being the main threats for Tuesday. The main timeframe for the storms will be between 2 p.m. CDT until 7 p.m. CDT. Highs throughout the day Tuesday will climb into the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies otherwise with wind speeds around to 15 mph and dew points remaining around 60s,making the airmass feel very humid. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures drop into the 50s with that that cold front swinging through.

Cold front to move through Tuesday afternoon into the evening (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, another area of low presure to our south and west will move through and with enough instability, lift and moisture, this will allow for the region to experience some more strong storm activity with a round of showers and thunderstorms developing into the early to mid portion of the morning and another round of showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. A more widespread Marginal chance of severe weather is possible for the area with damaging winds,hail and heavy rainfall in some storms. Highs will only climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies outside of any storms.

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

The active pattern will continue into Friday with thunderstorms lasting through Friday with highs generally setting in the low to mid 80s with the pattern coming to an end during the weekend with highs climbing back into the 90s with 100s during the day Monday and conditions clearing and drying out as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region.

