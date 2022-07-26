Nebraska announces two new football mini ticket plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday the launch of two new football ticket mini plans for the upcoming season. The ticket plans are available now at //Huskers.com/tickets.

The first plan is the “OU + 2 Mini Plan” and includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s non-conference games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. The $270 ticket plan includes one ticket to the matchup against Oklahoma on Sept. 17, and two tickets to the Huskers’ home opener against North Dakota on Sept. 3 and the Sept. 10 matchup with Georgia Southern.

Nebraska is also now offering a “Big Ten Mini Plan” which includes tickets to each of the four Big Ten games at Memorial Stadium. The $200 package includes one ticket to games against Indiana (Oct. 1), Illinois (Oct. 29), Minnesota (Nov. 5) and Wisconsin (Nov. 19).

Seating locations for both of the ticket packages are located in the North and South end zones. Single-game tickets for all games except Oklahoma are also available at //Huskers.com/tickets.

