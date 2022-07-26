Advertisement

United adds new flights for Husker away game this fall

A United Airlines plane taxis outside the Lincoln airport.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - United Airlines is adding more flights to help college football fans travel this upcoming season.

United Airlines is adding direct flights from Lincoln to Detroit, Michigan ahead of Nebraska playing at Michigan on Nov. 12, as well as flying bigger planes from Lincoln to Iowa ahead of the Huskers playing Iowa on Nov. 25.

A round-trip flight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Lincoln is being added on Sept. 16 when the Huskers take on University of Oklahoma on Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium.

Related: Huskers at Big Ten Football Media Days

Huskers will have their season opener with Northwestern at the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The airline is adding more than 120 flights for more than 45 of the season’s biggest games and using larger aircrafts to help more fans get in on the action.

According to a recent survey of the airline’s loyalty customers, more than 80 percent of avid college football fans are likely to fly to see a game this season.

