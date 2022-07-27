Competition gets spicy at the Junior Ambassador Golf Classic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Rivers Edge Golf Course was the site for day two of the Junior Ambassador Golf Classic and the competition between the older groups was extremely competitive. In the boys division, ages 15-18, things got so tight there was a tie after 18 holes.

Cole Kramer and Reid Loop had to head to a playoff round. On hole number one, it was a par four and Kramer started things off. His first hit attempt was a solid one but it was just a few feet shy of the green. Reid Loop’s first attempt when a little further or what he likes to call a “bomb” that was also just shy of the green but a lot closer to the hole. The second hit for Kramer didn’t go as planned as he was just short of the putting green. Reid’s second hit though got to the putting green and it was close enough to where birdie was on his mind. Kramer’s third hit was perfectly hit and was extremely close to getting a birdie from the rough. Reid only needed to sink this next hit, which was a putt approximately 10 feet from the hole, and as he assessed the hole he took his shot and sunk it. The playoff was over and Reid Loop won and took home the bragging rights and the first place trophy.

Reid Loop talked about his performance and said that “Well I played pretty good, really just tried to come out and hit some bombs and have a good time. That’s really how it went the whole day.”

Both players will be excited to watch them play in the future high school tournaments and events. Lets keep an eye out for them.

