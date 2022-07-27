Advertisement

Lincoln teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said two teenagers tried stealing a car parked at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, LPD said officers were dispatched to the zoo for a vandalism in progress.

According to police, two juvenile boys, one 13-years-old and the other 15-years-old, were contacted.

Police said a witness explained that the two boys were taking apart a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe’s ignition. According to police, a witness said the boys were recording themselves on their phones while trying to steal the vehicle.

LPD said both of the teenagers admitted to taking part in a viral social media challenge and they both admitted to stealing a car on July 9.

Police said both of the boys were referred for possession of burglars tools and theft by unlawful taking. LPD said the boys were released to their parents.

According to police, the boys caused $500 in damage to the car and investigators are working to see if the teenagers are connected to any other stolen vehicle cases.

Investigators with LPD are seeing a dramatic rise in stolen cars. According to police, year to date, there has been a 59.8 percent increase in auto thefts compared to the five year average.

