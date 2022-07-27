Advertisement

Man arrested on I-80 transporting 1,000 lbs of ‘black market’ marijuana

Daniel Cardinel
Daniel Cardinel(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Missouri man they say was transporting more than 1,000 pounds of ‘black market’ marijuana in a U-Haul truck.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a U-Haul traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 392.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the driver of the U-Haul was following too closely and drove across the white lines marked on the interstate.

Sheriff Wagner said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck, as well as the cab of the truck where the driver was located.

Deputies said a probable cause search was initiated where they found 1,144 pounds of marijuana vacuum sealed bags.

Daniel Cardinel Sr., of Forsyth, Missouri, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, as well as not having a drug tax stamp on the marijuana.

The marijuana in the U-Haul was coming from a legal state, California, and going to another legal state, Illinois. However, Sheriff Wagner said the marijuana in California was on the black market and not a dispensary, which is often done so the sellers can evade taxes.

