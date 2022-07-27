Advertisement

North Platte City Council approves land sale for Sustainable Beef LLC

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council approved the sale of an old retired lagoon on the city’s east side at their meeting last week.

The city sold the 80-acre site to the Community Redevelopment Authority for $142,500. The transaction will pave the way for the construction of Sustainable Beef LLC’s beef plant.

However, plant officials won’t get the land until they fully secure the financing needed for the $325 million project.

Sustainable Beef LLC CEO David Briggs said there is currently not a time frame on when they will break ground.

The plant is expected to process 1,500 cattle a day and employ around 875 people.

