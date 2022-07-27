Strong to severe storms Wednesday; Active pattern continues through Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and slightly stormy Tuesday and stormy start to Wednesday in some parts of the area, more stormy weather is possible for Wednesday afternoon with some being on the strong to severe side.

As this active pattern continues, an area of low pressure is located to our south and west and an area of high pressure to our northwest, these forces will allow for the moisture to continue to stream in the viewing area, and with enough instability, shear and lift in the atmosphere, this poses for the threat for severe weather, where all modes are possible. A Marginal to Slight chance of severe weather is possible for Greater Nebraska and the Panhandle. Damaging winds, hail, an isolated tornado or two and locally heavy rainfall are the main threats. The timing for the main line of storms is to start at 3 p.m. CDT and to last into 10 p.m. CDT. The amount of rainfall that is anticipated is .10 to .25 inches for the Panhandle and .50 to .75 inches for Greater Nebraska with locally higher amounts. Highs for our Wednesday will only climb into the mid to upper 80s with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy conditions.

Strong to severe storms possible for the region Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Our active pattern will continuie into our Thursday and Friday with daily isolated to scattered thunderstorms with highs only being in the upper 70s to mid 80s with winds relatively light with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. During the weekend, the active pattern comes to an end and temperatures will increase into the 90s with 100s by the time we get into the first week of August. Sunny skies will also make a comeback during the weekend into early next week as this area of high pressure builds in.

Active pattern ends on Friday across the area (Andre Brooks)

