Tornado spotted south of Roscoe Tuesday afternoon

A tornado touched down briefly south of Roscoe as severe weather rolled through Keith County...
A tornado touched down briefly south of Roscoe as severe weather rolled through Keith County Tuesday.(Jason Gieschen)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Severe weather whipped through Keith County late Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in North Platte and our meteorologist Justin Fanfarilli NBC Nebraska confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly five miles south of Roscoe and seven miles southwest of Ogallala.

A tornado warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m.. The storm produced straight-line winds, golf ball size hail and heavy rain.

