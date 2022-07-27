Tornado spotted south of Roscoe Tuesday afternoon

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Severe weather whipped through Keith County late Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in North Platte and our meteorologist Justin Fanfarilli NBC Nebraska confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly five miles south of Roscoe and seven miles southwest of Ogallala.

A tornado warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m.. The storm produced straight-line winds, golf ball size hail and heavy rain.

