Tornado spotted south of Roscoe Tuesday afternoon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Severe weather whipped through Keith County late Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in North Platte and our meteorologist Justin Fanfarilli NBC Nebraska confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly five miles south of Roscoe and seven miles southwest of Ogallala.
A tornado warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m.. The storm produced straight-line winds, golf ball size hail and heavy rain.
