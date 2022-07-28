Espresso Shop holds ribbon cutting at new location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Espresso Shop held a ribbon cutting at their new location Wednesday.

The coffee shop is not new to the community, but it has become quite the hot spot since moving to its new location on the corner of 4th and Chestnut Street in May.

“We’ve been far busier and I think just the space allows for more people,” said co-owner Kristine Henningsen. “We have a lot of travelers that stop through, a lot of new customers, a lot of our old customers just love it here now too. It’s just a whole different gamut of people that have been coming through too so it’s been lots busier.”

The Espresso Shop has expanded its hours to stay open until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“There has been a lot of amazing people that have helped us along the way so it’s such a good feeling,” Henningsen said. “Nebraskaland Bank has been amazing through this whole process and made everything so easy with us to do everything here and guide us through the way. All of our friends that have amazing businesses in North Platte have helped us to do this. We’re just pretty thankful and we’re feeling very thankful.”

