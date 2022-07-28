Advertisement

Mainly cloudy conditions with isolated to scattered thunderstorms Thursday; More storms Friday

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After some intense and severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening, more isolated to scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday with these storm chances persisting into the day Friday.

Due to an area of high pressure to our north and area of low pressure to our south, this is going to continue to bring in the moisture into the state and allowing for us to hang on to the clouds, and then eventually more shower and thunderstorm chances into the afternoon and evening hours, especially into the Panhandle. High temperatures will be noticably cooler than average because of the clouds and precipitation with values only being in the upper 70s to low 80s with winds around the north and east with speeds around 5 to 15mph. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with our easterly flow continuing and the clouds still around the viewing area.

Cooler than average temperatures with cloudy skies Thursday with some storms
Cooler than average temperatures with cloudy skies Thursday with some storms(Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, more thunderstorms are possible for the viewing area, especially across the northern portions of Greater Nebraska with some rainfall being locally heavy at times. Highs will remain slightly below season norms with values in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies outside of any storms. Once we get enter into the weekend, our area of high pressure to our north will continue to move towards the south and east, and this will allow for the temperatrues to rapidly to increase and for the clouds to dissipate as well.

High pressure to continue to move towards the southeast over the next couple of days
High pressure to continue to move towards the southeast over the next couple of days(Andre Brooks)

During the beginning portion of next week, the temperatures will enter into the century mark once again as our area of high pressure will continue to pump the heat into the region.

